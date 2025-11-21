Alexander Scanlon Buys 24,000 Shares of Barton Gold (ASX:BGD) Stock

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scanlon acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.25 per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 20.29. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Barton Gold Holdings Limited engages in the exploration of gold projects in South Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Challenger, Tarcoola, and Tunkillia projects. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

