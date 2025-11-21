NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

NOV has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NOV to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. NOV has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

NOV Company Profile

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). NOV had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

