Leerink Partnrs Has Strong Estimate for Repligen Q3 Earnings

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Repligen from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Repligen stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,721.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Repligen by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 152,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Repligen by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Repligen by 10.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,039.20. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 80,743 shares in the company, valued at $12,483,675.23. This trade represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $7,676,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

