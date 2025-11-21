Seeds Investor LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

