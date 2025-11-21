Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,609 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.75% of Lockheed Martin worth $809,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.96. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $546.00.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

