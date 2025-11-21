Ithaca Energy (CVE:IAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ithaca Energy (CVE:IAE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.
Ithaca Energy Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.