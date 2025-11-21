Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.04 Billion Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,569,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.61% of QUALCOMM worth $1,044,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $27,735,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. The stock has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

