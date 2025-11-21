Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires 192,925 Shares of Renasant Co. $RNST

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,925 shares during the period. Renasant makes up 3.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Renasant worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $33.59 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $269.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.96 million. Renasant had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Renasant from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

