Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.31% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,449,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $264.08 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.13.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.