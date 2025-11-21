General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GD. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.10.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $339.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,238,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,265,349,000 after purchasing an additional 677,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,900,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,136,525,000 after purchasing an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

