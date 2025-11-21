Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,575,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,984 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.16% of RTX worth $2,274,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 45.3% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $231.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

