International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 461568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INSW. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,538.22. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $187,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,898.03. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,699,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

