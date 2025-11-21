PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $200,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 147,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,345.42. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,080. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

