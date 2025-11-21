Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Invests $112,000 in iShares MSCI Spain ETF $EWP

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Innealta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

