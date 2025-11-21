Zacks Research Has Optimistic View of UTHR FY2025 Earnings

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $26.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.76. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $27.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $6.96 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $474.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.38 and its 200-day moving average is $354.25. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $485.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 515,935 shares of company stock worth $222,980,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 33,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

