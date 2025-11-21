Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cantor Equity Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million -219.33 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $41.37 million -$18.84 million 70.43

Profitability

Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -12.06% 0.23% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.69, indicating that its share price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ peers have a beta of -0.09, indicating that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cantor Equity Partners and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 251 268 217 3 1.96

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 134.67%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners peers beat Cantor Equity Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

