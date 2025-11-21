Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 236,991 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,067,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236,991 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.85% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,888,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.04 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
