Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUOL. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Duolingo by 32.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 627.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Duolingo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,059 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $537,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,588,715.12. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $266,267.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,291.54. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 98,904 shares of company stock worth $25,379,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $330.00 target price on Duolingo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

