Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 10,221 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,221 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in CRH were worth $35,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after buying an additional 24,591,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,888,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Eleva Capital SAS bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,562,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CRH by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 1.6%

CRH stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.