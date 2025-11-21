Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Price

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,350 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,100 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,155.71.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGE opened at GBX 1,073 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of £10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,034.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,349.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 43.20 EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Equities analysts forecast that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

