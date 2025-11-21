PayPoint’s (PAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 1,100 price objective on the stock.

PayPoint Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 525 on Thursday. PayPoint has a fifty-two week low of GBX 501 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 870. The firm has a market cap of £333.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 726.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 29.25 EPS for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPoint will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About PayPoint

In related news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 538 per share, for a total transaction of £134,500. Also, insider Lan Tu bought 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 543 per share, for a total transaction of £24,809.67. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,923 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.