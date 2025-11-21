Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 510 price target on the stock.

CBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 525 to GBX 500 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 640 to GBX 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 327 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 494.

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 1.4%

LON:CBG opened at GBX 395.20 on Thursday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 200.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 563.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 455.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.56.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

