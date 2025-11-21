Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 to GBX 320 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Thursday. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 310 price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 369.

LON:LIO opened at GBX 279.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £175.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 347.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 221.88 and a 1-year high of GBX 508.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a return on equity of 39.68% and a net margin of 35.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liontrust Asset Management will post 69.828816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

