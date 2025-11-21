Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.06 and last traded at GBX 1.90. 5,328,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 2,080,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.89.

Roquefort Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37.

Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Roquefort Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 57,057.07%.

Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile

Roquefort Therapeutics is a LSE Main Market listed biotech company developing first in class drugs in the high value and high growth oncology segment prior to partnering or selling to big pharma. Since listing in March 2021, Roquefort Therapeutics has successfully acquired Lyramid Pty Limited, a leader in the development of medicines for a new therapeutic target, Midkine (a human growth factor associated with cancer progression), and most recently acquired Oncogeni Ltd, founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Sir Martin Evans, which has developed two families of innovative cell and RNA oncology medicines.

