DPM Metals Inc (DPM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on January 14th

DPM Metals Inc (ASX:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
DPM Metals Stock Performance
