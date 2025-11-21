DPM Metals Inc (DPM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on January 14th

DPM Metals Inc (ASX:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

DPM Metals Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DPM Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPM Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.