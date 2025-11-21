Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $43.82.

Merchants Bancorp last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

