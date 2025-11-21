OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

OTCM stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

Featured Stories

