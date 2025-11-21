Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on December 30th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.9%
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
