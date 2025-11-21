Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” Rating

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have £180 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of £165.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Games Workshop Group from £118.50 to £183 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £181.50.
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
