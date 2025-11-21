Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” Rating

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have £180 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of £165.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Games Workshop Group from £118.50 to £183 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £181.50.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Shares of GAW opened at £185.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of £122.50 and a 12 month high of £186.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of £155.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.