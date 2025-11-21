Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 6th

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a 2.8% increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

