XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 420 price target on the stock.
XPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 459 to GBX 469 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.80.
XPS Pensions Group Trading Up 2.7%
XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 10.20 earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a return on equity of 156.24% and a net margin of 128.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Martin Sutherland bought 11,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 per share, with a total value of £39,054.30. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPS Pensions Group
XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.
