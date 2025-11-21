Leerink Partnrs Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Insmed

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($4.56) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Shares of INSM opened at $199.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Insmed has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $208.00.

In other Insmed news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.78, for a total transaction of $4,985,951.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,889.56. This trade represents a 33.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. This trade represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 252,922 shares of company stock worth $43,533,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Insmed by 11.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Insmed by 59.6% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Insmed by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

