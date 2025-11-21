Swiss National Bank Purchases 320,400 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $480,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after buying an additional 2,545,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Erste Group Bank cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

