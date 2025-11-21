What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CSL FY2025 Earnings?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $19.12 for the year. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $22.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CSL opened at $294.95 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $293.43 and a twelve month high of $472.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 126.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after acquiring an additional 165,949 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,879,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

