Passive Capital Management LLC. Buys Shares of 10,150 Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,129,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,989,000 after buying an additional 1,103,797 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,922,000 after acquiring an additional 639,870 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,586,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,768,000 after acquiring an additional 96,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,834,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,549,000 after acquiring an additional 542,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

