Power Wealth Management LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Power Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $71.51 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,984.06. The trade was a 100.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Global Payments from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

