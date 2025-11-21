Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Stake in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 406.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,227 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in KBR by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE KBR opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. DA Davidson cut their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.