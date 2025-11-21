Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,198,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,780 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $152,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $12,760,942.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,887,068.88. This represents a 36.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock valued at $79,085,621 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.