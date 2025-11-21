iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP opened at $131.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

