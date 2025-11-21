Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 315.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.