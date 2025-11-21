Marsico Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,559.68. This represents a 95.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 24,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $3,627,901.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,657,495. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:YUM opened at $149.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

