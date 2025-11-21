MAI Capital Management Has $35.06 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.