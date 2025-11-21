Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Chardan Capital

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVPH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.03.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

