MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,309 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $278.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

