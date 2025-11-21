Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,547 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,977,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,597,000 after purchasing an additional 539,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,901,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,510,000 after buying an additional 124,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,462,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 825,983 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:ACI opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACI. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

