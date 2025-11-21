Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.91 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS.

MUSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.00.

MUSA stock opened at $380.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.56. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 2,594.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 136,766 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Murphy USA by 81.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.63%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

