Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for BIO Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $265.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.50.

BIO opened at $304.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $373.69. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.69.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.30 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $214,326.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,151.80. The trade was a 57.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Politan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 3,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

