BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Haemonetics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HAE opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $327.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

