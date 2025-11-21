Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target to $19.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. D Boral Capital raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

