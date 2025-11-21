BTIG Research Upgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG) to Neutral

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

PRG opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.11 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 785.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

